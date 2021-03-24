Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €44.86 ($52.78) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.84.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

