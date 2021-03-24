Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 158,119 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.