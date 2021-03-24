Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 28,936 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kforce by 15.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.