Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Ichor worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ichor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

