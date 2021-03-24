Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,516,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 241,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $76.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

