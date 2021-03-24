Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 41,789 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Super Micro Computer worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

