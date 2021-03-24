Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,164 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 215,523 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $139.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

