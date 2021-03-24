Bank of America Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

