Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNDSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

