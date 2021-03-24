Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,900 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 65,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,227,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

