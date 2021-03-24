Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,798 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

