Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

