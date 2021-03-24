Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,724 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.