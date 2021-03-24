Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.44, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

