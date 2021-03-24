Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of PZD stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

