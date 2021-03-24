Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 423,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 276,222 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

