Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $399.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.91 and a 200-day moving average of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.