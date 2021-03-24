Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With ORION Cellular endpoints and solid communication technologies, Badger Meter is focused on creating robust digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights for long-term growth. Management is optimistic about the company’s prospects, driven by solid backlog and customer acceptance of its new products. Post COVID-19-induced lockdown, it witnessed a surge in manufacturing output with higher BEACON service revenues. Its near-term outlook remains bullish, supported by cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations. However, its inability to obtain adequate supplies of raw materials at favorable prices is expected to hurt business. High research and development costs are further expected to erode the bottom line. A sluggish industrial end market due to the pandemic is another headwind.”

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.