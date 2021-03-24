B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock valued at $84,918,834. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

