Axis DeFi Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

