Axe Achieves Market Capitalization of $873,387.54 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Axe has a total market cap of $873,387.54 and $78,601.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 159.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00669543 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.