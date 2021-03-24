Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Avantor worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Avantor by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,566,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,853,000 after buying an additional 2,004,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avantor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,670,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,164,000 after buying an additional 445,587 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

