AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $184.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.65. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

