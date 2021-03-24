AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 310.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,446 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.29% of AvalonBay Communities worth $65,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,236,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,188. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

