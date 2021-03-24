Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $93.62

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.62, but opened at $90.80. Autoliv shares last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 1,234 shares changing hands.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

