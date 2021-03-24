Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Autohome by 65.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Autohome by 53.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Autohome by 19.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATHM opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

