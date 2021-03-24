Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:ACB opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

