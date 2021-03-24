Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Tops $399.35 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $36.30 or 0.00066543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $399.35 million and $165.43 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00621522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00025400 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.

