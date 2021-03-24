aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 22,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,951. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

