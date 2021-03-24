AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.