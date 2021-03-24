Atlantic Securities Upgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Overweight

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $243.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

NYSE:DG opened at $197.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

