At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 152,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,945. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

