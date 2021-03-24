At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HOME stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 152,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,945. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.
About At Home Group
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.