Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

