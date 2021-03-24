AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $54,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

