AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AZN opened at GBX 7,215 ($94.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market cap of £94.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,796.64.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

