Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.28% of Assurant worth $102,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

