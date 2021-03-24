Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,118.66

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,118.66 ($27.68) and traded as high as GBX 2,384 ($31.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,340 ($30.57), with a volume of 1,794,513 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,118.66. The firm has a market cap of £18.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52). Insiders have sold 1,208,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,396,489 in the last 90 days.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

