ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.