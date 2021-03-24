Arqma Market Cap Hits $65,462.19 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $65,462.19 and $664.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,017.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.25 or 0.02997643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00344267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.05 or 0.00944228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00381046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.04 or 0.00398092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00250180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022372 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,701,178 coins and its circulating supply is 8,656,634 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

