Arion Price Up 81.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $126,895.15 and $61.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00468529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00062441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.00794730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,707,643 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

