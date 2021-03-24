Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $31.49

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $29.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $471,149.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.