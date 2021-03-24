Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 4,596,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $501.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

