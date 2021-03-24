Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells $300,648.88 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.87. 5,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,849. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

