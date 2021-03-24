Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

