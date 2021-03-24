Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $50.86. Approximately 12,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 140,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMTI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Molecular Transport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

