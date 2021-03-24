Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Shares of APO opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

