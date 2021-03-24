Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,970,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.81% of Anthem worth $3,841,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.05. 32,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,490. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.12 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.