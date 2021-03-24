Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $20,777,400.00 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $351.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.73. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.12 and a 52-week high of $359.14.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.