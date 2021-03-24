Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $20,777,400.00 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $351.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.73. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.12 and a 52-week high of $359.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

