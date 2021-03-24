Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of ATEX opened at $45.28 on Monday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

