Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 26,387 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

